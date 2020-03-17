India’s February domestic air passenger traffic up nearly 9%

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India’s domestic air passenger traffic rose nearly 9 per cent in February on a year-on-year basis, as per official data.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers ferried by domestic airlines during the said year rose to 1.23 crore as against 1.13 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2020 were 251.50 lakh as against 238.56 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 5.42 per cent and monthly growth of 8.98 per cent,” the DGCA data report said.

As per the DGCA data, air passenger traffic growth rate in January 2020 grew to 2.20 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 1.27 crore.

–IANS

rv/vd