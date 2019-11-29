India’s first gala JioWonderland to close 2019 in style

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANSlife) Presenting an annual festival for the ultimate family holiday experience in end December, JioWorld Garden will host its flagship event Dreamland for the first time in Mumbai from December 25 to 30.

The event is set to play host to some unique entertainment acts for people of all ages.

As per the organisers, enthralling family experiences such as aerial acts and headline drone shows will light up the nighttime Mumbai sky. Kids can immerse themselves in creative workshops and storytelling sessions, have a blast at the sports zone, trampoline and enjoy exhilarating rides and performances.

It will also be home to one of India’s tallest sustainable Christmas trees, while the evenings will host magician and illusionist acts from Las Vegas, life-size snow globe, and a Santa meet.

“Cities across the world celebrate the holiday season with attractions that become iconic landmarks. JioWonderland will bring cheer and joy of the season to the heart of Mumbai with timeless stories and experiences. With international standard acts, rides, food and entertainment for the whole family, we aim to make it a first of its kind, signature event for the city of Mumbai,” Rajshree Bakshi, Senior Vice President- Marketing, JioWorld Centre, said.

Taking place over an expansive open space at the JioWorld Garden in the heart of the Bandra Kurla Complex, the five-day experience proves to be an annual calendar event and will strengthen BKC’s position as the emerging cultural hub within Mumbai.

The gala will take place from December 26-30 from noon to 10 p.m. everyday and is ticketed.

