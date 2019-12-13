India’s first healthcare app for LGBTQ community launched

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) India’s first online healthcare service provider for the LGBTQ community – Shifa Care – was launched on Thursday.

According to the company, Shifa Care mobile application allows “any person to connect with any doctor or multiple doctors for multi-disciplinary care in 60+ Indian languages from smartphone via video call to get diagnosed, for consultation, second opinion, and prescription”.

“The healthcare platform also facilitates medical solutions to people in need of affordable, yet quality healthcare services across the rural rungs of the country apart from those in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities,” the company said in a statement.

–IANS

