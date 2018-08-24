India’s July domestic air traffic up 18%: IATA

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew in double digits for the 47th consecutive month in July, a global airline association said on Friday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India’s domestic air passenger volume measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was the highest among major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

As per the data, India’s domestic RPK in the month under review rose by 18.3 per cent in July compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, the growth has gone up from June’s rise of 17.6 per cent.

“The India domestic market topped the growth chart for the 12th time in 13 months in July, and posted its 47th consecutive month of double-digit growth. Meanwhile, China’s growth performance wasn’t far behind that of India, with domestic RPKs up 14.8 per cent compared to July 2017,” IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for July 2018.

“Demand continues to be supported in both cases by structural changes, including ongoing rises in living standards, as well as sizeable increases in the number of airport connections within the respective countries. The latter translates into time savings for passengers and has a similar stimulatory impact on demand as reductions in fares.”

India’s domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of China at 14.8 per cent and the Russian Federation at 10.8 per cent.

In terms of capacity, India’s domestic available seat kilometres (ASK) — which measures available passenger capacity — climbed higher by 12.2 per cent in July, and that of China’s 14.3 per cent growth and Russian Federation 10.2 per cent.

–IANS

ravi-rv/vm