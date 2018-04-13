India’s March domestic air passenger traffic up 28%

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Domestic air passenger traffic rose to 1.07 crore in March 2018 — up 28.03 per cent — from 1.15 crore in the corresponding month of 2017, official data showed on Monday.

The total domestic air passenger traffic had risen to 90.45 lakh in February.

Data furnished by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that passenger traffic during the January-March 2018 period grew by 23.87 per cent.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2018 were 337.90 lakh as against 272.79 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 23.87 per cent,” the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.

–IANS

rv/bg