New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices ease to 2.45 per cent in May from 3.07 per cent in April, official data showed on Friday.

Even on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, May’s WPI inflation rate was lower than 4.78 per cent reported for the corresponding period of previous year.

