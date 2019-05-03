India’s pride rose under PM Modi, says Swaraj

Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that India’s pride has risen in the global scenario during the last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp dialogue’ programme organised in Agarwal College, she said the country has seen unprecedented development in the last five years.

“In 1969, India was not at all given any recognition by the Conference of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC). However, since the Modi Government took over, the country has been honoured at several significant forums,” she said.

The 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008 had resulted in the death of 166 people. The then government could have isolated Pakistan in the world community. However, this could not happen in the absence of strong will, she said.

“Our government has given a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Uri and Pulwama attacks,” she added.

Swaraj said India had been demanding declaring Masood Azhar a global terrorist since 2009. “But due to diplomatic skills of Modi, the UN Security Council on May 1 resolved to declare Azhar a global terrorist.”

