India’s September domestic air traffic up 20%: IATA

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew in double digits for the 49th consecutive month in September, a global airline association said on Monday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said India’s domestic air passenger volume measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was highest among major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

As per the data, India’s domestic RPK in the month under review rose by 19.8 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

India’s domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of the Russian Federation at 11.1 per cent and China at 9.3 per cent.

In terms of capacity, India’s domestic available seat kilometres (ASK) — which measures available passenger capacity — was higher by 18.8 per cent in September, that of China’s 10.3 per cent and the US saw a 8.6 per cent rise.

