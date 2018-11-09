India’s September industrial output growth slips to 4.5%

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India’s industrial output growth slipped to 4.5 per cent in September from a rise of 4.66 per cent in August, official data showed on Monday.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in September 2017 had grown at 4.1 per cent.

“The cumulative growth for the period April-September 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5.1 per cent,” the ‘Quick Estimates’ of IIP released by the ministry said.

On the YoY (year-on-year) basis, the output of manufacturing sector expanded by 4.6 per cent, while mining production inched-up by 0.2 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation increased by 8.2 per cent.

–IANS

