India’s squad for SO Unified Cup to leave on July 15

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) A football team consisting of six athletes with intellectual disability and five mainstream athletes from India, which are supported by Herbalife Nutrition, will leave on July 15 for the Special Olympics Unified Cup, scheduled to be held between July 17 to 20 in Chicago, it was announced on Wednesday.

Having practised across training camps held every month since March 2018 and regularly in their respective states, the team is geared up to face global competition in Chicago.

The participants and coaches arrived from the states of Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala and Rajasthan to depart for the big event where they will represent India.

Speaking at a function for the athletes, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition India Said, “The Special Olympics Unified Cup could not be more exciting, and we are happy to partner with the Indian contingent to bring the sporting glory to our country. We have been associated with Special Olympic Bharat over the years and are proud of the talented athletes they nurture.”

Five-times world boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom said: “Special Olympics Unified Sports is a great initiative and it is amazing that the women from our country will be representing our nation at the Unified Cup 2018. Wishing the entire team all the very best for the game.”

–IANS

gau/pur/bg