India’s Takale finishes 14th in Finland motorsport event
Jyvaskyla (Finland), July 30 (IANS) Seasoned driver Sanjay Takale added another feather to his cap by becoming the first registered driver from India to finish a round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).
Pune-based Takale and his British co-driver Darren Garrod survived the 23 Special Stages over a total of 317.26 kms, rated among the fastest in the WRC calendar, to bring their Baltic Motorsports Promotion-prepared 2-Wheel Drive Ford Fiesta home in 14th position here on Sunday.
Looking back on the four-day event, Takale said: “Like any rally driver, I also dreamt of participating in and finishing a FIA World Rally Championship event. So, it was a dream come true for me to compete in and finish the fastest WRC event on our planet.”
“It was an amazing experience overall and a steep learning curve for me overall. Probably, I could have fared better had I not lost time due to a puncture and twice having to repair the damaged lower arms of my car. However, that is part and parcel of rallying and I am not complaining.”
Takale also felt that he needed to work hard on his fitness to be able to compete in more such demanding races.
“Going forward, I might do more WRC events. At the same time, I have to work on my fitness to do better in WRC rallies which are long and punishing,” he said.
Takale, who started Sunday’s Leg-3 in 13th position, dropped one spot after the day’s four Special Stages of 45.72 kms.
