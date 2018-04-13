India’s training for Unified Football Cup underway

Panaji, April 16 (IANS) Six intellectually challenged athletes from Special Olympics Bharat have teamed up with five mainstream athletes to participate in the second training camp, which started from April 15 in Goa here, for the United Football Cup.

The training is a run up to the United Football Cup in Chicago to be held from July 17 to 20. A total of 24 teams (16 male and 8 female) will be participating in the football meet.

The participants, including three coaches, are from Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan, according to a release. the training is taking place at the Don Bosco Oratory grounds and the Bambolin Athletic Grounds.

The first training was held from March 24 to 28 at the Scottish High International School, Gurgaon.

The training and participation of the Indian contingent from Special Olympics Bharat is being supported exclusively by Herbalife Nutrition.

–IANS

