India’s women’s hockey team loses to Australia in semis

Gold Coast, April 12 (IANS) India’s women’s hockey team lost 0-1 to defending champions Australia in a semi-final of the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Grace Stewart’s 37th-minute field goal gave the hosts the win to set-up a title clash with New Zealand, who overcame England 2-1 via penalty shootout in the other semi-final.

India will play England in the bronze-medal playoff on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

–IANS

pur/vm