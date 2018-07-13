Indices trade flat; weak rupee, political concerns cap gains

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Indian equity indices traded on a flat note during the afternoon session after opening higher on Thursday.

According to market observers, a weak rupee along with domestic political uncertainty in the wake of a no-confidence motion against the central government and muted trend in Asian markets capped gains.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, capital goods and healthcare stocks, while buying supported consumer durables, automobile and banking counters.

Index-wise, the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,976.05 points at 12.45 p.m. — lower by just 4.40 points or 0.04 per cent — from its previous close.

However, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 36,509.08 points, traded at 36,429.18 points — higher by 55.74 points or 0.15 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 36,373.44 points.

The barometer index touched a high of 36,515.58 points and dipped to a low of 36,310.17 points during the intra-day trade.

–IANS

rv/vm