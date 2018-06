Kolkata, June 24 (IANS) A Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight from Kolkata returned to the NSCBI airport here on Sunday following a crack in the windshield of the aircraft, airport sources said.

The flight 6E 345 had 178 passengers on board.

“At around 10.15 a.m., Indigo 6E 345 returned due to windshield crack,” the sources said.

It landed safely at 10.34 a.m.

–IANS

ssp/vd