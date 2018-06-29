IndiGo flight to Surat from August

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Friday said that it will commence flight services to Gujarat’s Surat from August.

According to the airline, it will operate new flights to and from Surat connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

“To provide more enhanced connectivity across India, IndiGo will operate three new routes, including Jaipur-Varanasi, Jaipur-Guwahati, and Mumbai-Bagdogra. All new services start in August 2018,” the airline said in a statement

