IndiGo grounds a few A320 Neos for want of spare engines

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said that it has grounded a few of its Airbus 320 Neo aircraft due to want of spare engines from Pratt and Whitney.

According to IndiGo, the release of additional spare engines has been initiated by PW and all aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August.

“IndiGo confirms that a few A320 Neos have been taken out of service proactively and await spare engines from Pratt and Whitney,” the statement said.

“The release of additional spare engines has been initiated by PW so that all aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August.”

However, sources have disclosed that the airline has grounded 5 aircraft.

