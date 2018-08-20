IndiGo grounds few A320 Neo aircraft, awaits spare engines

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has grounded some of its A320 Neo aircraft due to non-availability of spare engines from Pratt and Whitney.

“IndiGo confirms that a few A320 Neo aircraft have been grounded proactively due to non-availability of spare engines from Pratt and Whitney,” the company said in a statement.

“The release of additional spare engines has been initiated by PW so that all aircraft can be expected to be in service soon. These engine changes are pre-planned and are as per the norms prescribed by the regulator to ensure safe operations.”

