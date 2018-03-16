IndiGo, SpiceJet to partially shift operations to IGI’s T2 from March 25: DIAL

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Budget airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet will partially shift their operations from Terminal 1 of the IGIA to Terminal 2 from March 25, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said on Friday.

According to DIAL, IndiGo will shift 10 of its sectors which includes destinations like Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Raipur, Srinagar, Udaipur, Vadodara and Vishakhapatnam, whereas SpiceJet will shift 7 sectors – to Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

“In line with Master Plan 2016 and to facilitate the growth at IGI Airport, DIAL had earlier proposed partial shifting of all three carriers to T2 until the completion of expansion of T1,” DIAL said in a statement.

“While GoAir was the first airline to shift its entire operation to T2 in October 2017, IndiGo and SpiceJet are partially moving to T2 now. This is a temporary move to ease the pressure of fast growing traffic at T1.”

DIAL elaborated that the move will enable the expansion works at T1 “effectively”.

IGIA’s T1 is set to be expanded from the current capacity of 20 million to 40 million per annum with “22 aerobridges, and state of the art infrastructure spanning all major areas of the airport i.e. Landside, Terminal and Airside and will be completed within four years”.

On its part, low-cost carrier IndiGo said that all of its flights numbered from “6E 2000 to 6E 2999” will depart from and arrive at Terminal 2 from March 25, 2018.

“During this transition phase, IndiGo has taken series of measures to ensure passengers are informed at every stage while flying with 6E,” the airline said in a statement.

“To facilitate this transition during initial days, IndiGo will make best efforts to transfer customers who might reach the wrong terminal… In case an IndiGo passenger misses the flight due to the change in terminal, IndiGo will rebook you in another flight at no extra charge.”

–IANS

rv/vd