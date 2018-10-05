IndiGo to add Male, Phuket in its network from November

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo will commence flight operations to Male, Maldives and Phuket, Thailand from November.

Accordingly, as part of its international expansion, IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights between Male-Kochi and five weekly service from Mumbai and twice weekly from Bengaluru.

The airline will also operate six weekly flights between Delhi and Phuket.

“Both Male and Phuket are key markets for us and we see great potential in the growth of tourism from India,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said in a statement.

