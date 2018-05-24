IndiGo to launch 20 new domestic flights

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it will launch 20 new flights across its domestic network.

According to the airline, effective from July 1, 2018, it will operate a second daily flight on Bengaluru-Varanasi and Bengaluru-Chandigarh sectors, and a third daily flight on Ranchi-Bengaluru and Indore-Bengaluru routes.

“6E will also operate an additional flight between Cochin and Tiruchirappalli and Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru effective June 28, 2018,” the company said in a statement.

Effective from July 15, 2018, the airline would also introduce its first direct flight on Kolkata-Chandigarh and Kolkata-Indore routes, and a non-stop flight between Chandigarh and Srinagar (return), besides a second non-stop daily flight between Indore and Nagpur (return), it said.

–IANS

rv/nir