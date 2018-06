New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Budget airline IndiGo on Tuesday said that it will launch services to Jorhat and Dhaka as its new destinations from August.

“Under the UDAN scheme, Jorhat will be the 54th destination on IndiGo’s network. Furthermore, Dhaka will be the 55th destination. Both new services start on August 1, 2018,” the company said in a statement.

–IANS

rv/vd