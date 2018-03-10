IndiGo’s Hyderabad-Raipur flight suffers technical snag

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Budget carrier Indigo Airlines’ Raipur-bound plane carrying 112 passengers returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday soon after take-off due to a “technical glitch”, according to an announcement by the company.

An IndiGo statement here said the incident is being investigated by its flight safety team and aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“IndiGo flight 6E 334 from Hyderabad to Raipur after take-off experienced a minor technical glitch/over limit EGT (Exhaust Gas Temperature) with its engine 1,” it said.

After carrying out the standard operating procedures, the flight crew landed the A320-232 aircraft safely back at Hyderabad and passengers were flown in another aircraft, the statement added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo and GoAir cancelled 48 flights on Wednesday as almost a third of their A320 Neo aircraft fleet remained grounded for the third day following a safety directive by DGCA. Of these flights, 42 are of IndiGo and six belong to GoAir.

