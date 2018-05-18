Indo-Bangladesh border will be sealed by December: Sonowal

Guwahati, May 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday announced that the India-Bangladesh border in the state will be completely sealed by December.

Sonowal made the remarks at a conference marking the completion of his two years in office.

“We promised to the people before the 2016 polls that the border will be sealed. I am happy to announce today that the international border between India and Bangladesh in Assam will be sealed completely by December this year,” he said.

“While the riverine areas along the border will be sealed with non-physical barriers, the portion on land will be secured with smart fencing, which will stop infiltration and other illegal cross border activities.”

Sonowal has visited the border area thrice since he came to office.

He also said that the BJP-led government in the state had zero tolerance against corruption.

“Regarding the cash for job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission, several serving officers including 19 state civil service officers, seven state police service officers, 11 allied service officers and four others have been arrested,” said Sonowal.

“The CID has also registered seven corruption cases against government officials and arrested 15 serving government officials and public servants.

“Our fight against corruption has also led to a climate for investment in the state. Assam has received investment proposal worth Rs 79,000 crore during the last two years,” he said.

The Chief Minister said efforts had been taken to check rhino poaching.

He said that while the number of poaching incidents has decreased over last two years, the number of arrested poachers has increased.

