Indo-Israeli team explores beekeeping collaboration

Solan (Himachal Pradesh), June 3 (IANS) An Indo-Israeli team visited the Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry here in Himachal Pradesh to explore the possibility of collaboration in bumblebee rearing, the university said on Monday.

The team was led by Dan Alluf, Counsellor of the Israel Agency for International Development Cooperation. Chaim Efrat, beekeeping expert from Israel, was also present.

During the meeting, scientists and experts underlined the importance of beekeeping as an important development tool to ensure food security and sustainable development, which not only empowers farmers but also boosts local and national economies.

The objective of this project is to serve the farming community and increase the horticulture production, especially under protected cultivation through pollination support of bumblebees.

Alluf said over 25 centres of excellence in India have already been supported under the project and another is proposed in Himachal Pradesh.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre has also been established in Ram Nagar in Haryana.

While appreciating the efforts undertaken in the field of managed honeybee pollination, Vice-Chancellor H.C. Sharma stressed on the need to include professionals from the industry to develop bumblebee rearing on a commercial scale.

He said besides temperate fruits, the state has good growing conditions for sub-tropical fruits (orange and mango) and vegetables as well.

Harish Sharma, Professor in the Department of Entomology, spoke about the status of research in bumblebee rearing and its utilization in pollination in the university.

–IANS

vg/pg/bg