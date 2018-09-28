‘Indo-Russian collaboration vital for stable multilateral global order’

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Indo-Russian collaboration is vital for upholding a stable multilateral global order, a former diplomat said on Wednesday ahead of the summit meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Indo-Russian relation is special as no other countries in the world have had summit meet continuously for 19 years. The working together of both the countries is vital to uphold the spirit and stability of the multilateral global order,” India’s former envoy to the United Nations Asoke Mukerji said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion via video conference between experts from the two countries on “Current State of affairs of India-Russia strategic partnership”.

Boris Volkhonsky, a professor at Moscow State University, said there was a need for increased connectivity between the two countries for expanding economic and cultural linkages.

Andrey Volodin from the Russian Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy’s ‘Institute for Topical International Problems’ said the multilateral world order was “chaotic” and the political interaction between India and Russia would have to be backed by intellectual and academic contacts to make it more fruitful.

