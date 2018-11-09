Indo-Russian military exercises from November 18

Lucknow, Nov 13 (IANS) India and Russia will hold joint military exercises in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh from November 18, it was announced on Tuesday.

“Exercise Indra 2018” will begin at the Babina Field Firing Ranges, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said. This forms part of a drill to combat insurgency under the UN aegis.

Company sized contingents of the 5th Army of Russia and a mechanised infantry battalion of India will participate in the 11-day training exercise.

“The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct enhance interoperability of the two Armies in peace keeping and enforcement environment under UN aegis,” the official said.

