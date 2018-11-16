Indo-US joint drill Vajra Prahar Day 2 focuses on weapon familiarization

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) The two-week Vajra Prahar joint Indo-US military exercise entered its second day on Tuesday at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner district, defence sources said.

From the Indian side, the joint gathering was addressed by Commanding Officer 3 PARA SF Col Vikram Meloor, who welcomed the US Army troops and conveyed the aim of the exercise about promoting military-to-military relationships as well as enhancing interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operation tactics.

The day began with hoisting of national flags followed by playing of national anthems of both countries, said Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan.

Later, speaking at the brief opening ceremony, Captain Landis Jason Robert of the US Special Forces, on behalf of Commander of US Pacific Command, conveyed his gratitude to the ambassadors of both the countries for making the joint training event possible.

He said their endeavour would be to learn and share the peace-time as well as combat environment experience while building friendship between the US and Indian troops.

The troops then moved on for the equipment display organised in the training area. The troops familiarized themselves with each other’s weapons and equipment.

–IANS

arc/prs