Indonesia eye 30 swimming gold medals at ASEAN Para Games

Jakarta, Dec 19 (IANS) The Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) is sanguine that the country’s swimmers will secure 30 gold medals during the forthcoming 2020 ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines next month.

The target was set based on the latest performances and capabilities of the athletes during training and tryouts, chief coach of the Indonesian Swimming Squad Dimin said on Thursday, reported Xinhua news agency.

“I am upbeat over the target. The athletes are highly confident about it,” he said in Indonesia’s province of Central Java.

Meanwhile, Head of the Indonesian Contingent for the games Andi Herman said the country’s athletes have undergone exercises in a training camp in the province’s town of Solo and several tryouts to boost their capabilities, media reported.

He reaffirmed that the Indonesian contingent has eyed the highest position in the medal standing during the 10th ASEAN Para Games scheduled to take place from January 18 to 25, repeating the contingent’s victory in the previous games held in Malaysia in 2017.

During the previous games, the contingent secured 126 gold medals, 75 silver medals, and 50 bronze medals. For the 2020 ASEAN Para Games, Indonesia has targeted to secure at least 100 gold medals.

–IANS

kk/vd