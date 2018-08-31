Indonesia finalises preparations for Asian Para Games

Jakarta, Sep 4 (IANS) The Indonesian government has put the finishing touches on the preparations for the Asian Paralympic Games scheduled to be held in the country later this year.

The Secretary General of the Indonesian Youth and Sport Ministry Gatot S. Dewa Broto on Tuesday said that the forthcoming event has come into focus after the 18th Asian Games concluded, reports Xinhua news agency.

“As the Asian Games has just ended, for now we focus on the hosting of the Asian Paralympic Games,” he said.

The Asian Para Games is scheduled to be held from October 6 to 13 in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta and has the theme of “Inspiring Spirit and Energy of Asia”.

Imam Nahrawi from the Indonesian Youth and Sport Ministry boasted that a higher target will be set for Indonesian athletes. “Previously President Joko Widodo wanted Indonesia to place seventh, but we insisted that the athletes have to finish fifth,” said Nahrawi.

The setting of the target, Gatot said, was made based on the number of sports which could potentially contribute gold medals for Indonesia.

The torch relay will kick off on Wednesday in Solo in Central Java province. The relay will last for 30 days and will include eight cities across the country, said Raja Sapta Oktohari, head of the organising committee.

A total of 2,800 athletes and 1,800 officials from 41 countries and regions will take part in the Asian Para Games.

–IANS

pur/bg