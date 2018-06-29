Indonesia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy reach quarters; Saina bows out

Jakarta, July 5 (IANS) Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V.Sindhu rang in her 23rd birthday with a straight-game win over Japan’s Aya Ohori, while H.S. Prannoy notched up a brilliant come-from-behind win over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to enter the quarter-finals of the $1,250,000 Indonesia Open here on Thursday.

But it was curtains for London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who lost in straight games to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 15-21 here.

World No.3 Sindhu, who had reached the semi-finals at Malaysia Open last week, completed an easy rout of No.17 Ohori with a 21-17, 21-14 win in a 36-minute women’s singles match. This is Sindhu’s fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings.

In the quarters, Sindhu will be up against China’s He Bingjiao, who beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-15, 21-12 in a 32-minute battle.

In another women’s singles tie, Saina, who crashed out of the second round of Malaysia Open last week, failed to find the momentum going against the Chinese Chen Yufei, losing in straight games.

In men’s singles, World No.14 Prannoy then recovered from an opening game loss to outwit No.17 Wang 21-23, 21-15, 21-13 in an entertaining men’s singles contest that lasted an hour.

He will meet third seed and All England champion Shi Yuqi of China in the quarters.

However, the other Indian in men’s singles action — Sameer Verma proved a no-match for World No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who dominated the 39-minute match 21-15, 21-14 to advance to the quarters.

–IANS

tri/vm