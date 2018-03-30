Indonesian DJ learns Hindi for Indian TV shows (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Indonesian model and DJ Zabylla says she has started learning Hindi so that she can act in Indian TV shows.

“I have been often offered Hindi television shows. Whenever I’m in India for my concerts, people call me and offer me a television show,” Zabylla said in a statement.

“I have many friends from the Indian television industry. Some of them are even doing Indonesian entertainment projects. Even I want to work in India for which I’m taking classes and learning Hindi. I hope people will soon see me in a show,” she added.

Indian actors like Manish Goplani, Mrunal Jain, Shakti Arora and Digangana Suryavanshi have featured in Indonesian shows.

Fun working with Anuj: Additi Gupta

Actress Additi Gupta, who featured in the show “Ishqbaaaz”, finds actor Anuj Sachdeva crazy and hardworking.

“Recently, Anuj and I shot together for web series ‘Bin Bulaye Mehmaan’. He is a crazy person. He made me laugh after every scene. By the end of the shoot, we were dancing and having fun. He is hardworking too,” Additi said in a statement.

“Working with him will be one of my best memories. I would love to work with him again,” she added.

Arshi Khan visits hometown

Former “Bigg Boss” contestant Arshi Khan is finally in her hometown, Bhopal, after getting eliminated from the show last December.

“Bhopal is my home. Visiting the place gives me immense pleasure and peace. I feel blessed after meeting my family, friends and neighbours. My aunt and mother were surprised to see me,” Arshi said in a statement.

“I’m here for a few days and will return to Mumbai soon. I was busy shooting for ‘Box Cricket League’ and other shows so, I finally got time to be home,” she added.

Arshi was also seen in the show “Ishq Mein Marjawan”.

–IANS

