Indonesian filmmakers face challenge from Hollywood, their own society: Garin Nughroho

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) Explaining the film culture in Indonesia, the southeast Asian nation’s eminent film director Garin Nughroho on Wednesday said indigenous and Bollywood films are loved there but now Hollywood has a monopoly.

“I remember Bollywood film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ being screened there and now also films come. Before 1998, there were various parts in the film distribution but now it is mostly controlled by Hollywood,” Nughroho said here during an interaction at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival.

His film “Memories of My Body” has not yet been screened in his country. The film tells the story of a young dancer in Java where men dress as women and shape their feminine appearance.

Mentioning the challenges he faced in his country he said, “The censorship from the community is stronger than the board. There is a board not very strong, the main resistance comes from the society.

Nughroho mentioned that he usually makes films that challenges societal norms. In his current film he explores this issue.

“The feminine and masculine issues have become very sensitive in my country. Earlier this concept of men dressing up was very normal,” he said.

With more than 1,000 islands, Indonesia is a multicultural country. So the reaction towards a story differs from place to place, he said.

“The issue of transgender people has now become an issue after LGBTQ movement gained momentum worldwide. There was a separate school for transgender students which was closed by radical Muslims groups,” the director with 24 feature films to his credit pointed out.

He said eighty per cent of Indonesia’s total population are Muslims, so their view forms the majority.

Nughroho’s films have travelled to the famous Berlin International Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival.

–IANS

