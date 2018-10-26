Indonesian plane missing off Jakarta

Jakarta, Oct 29 (IANS) A Lion Air passenger plane came down in the sea after taking off from Jakarta on Monday, said Indonesian officials.

Flight JT-610 was on a scheduled flight from the Indonesian capital to Pangkal Pinang, the main city in the Bangka Belitung Islands.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane, believed to be a Boeing 737, an airplane official told the BBC, adding that the company did not yet know what had happened to the plane.

A search and rescue operation was under way.

–IANS

