Indonesian wins men’s doubles gold at Hong Kong Open

Jakarta, Nov 18 (IANS) Indonesian men’s doubles players Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo on Sunday won the final match of Hong Kong Open thrashing their Japanese rivals Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

In the final round held in Hong Kong Coliseum, the top-seeded Indonesian duo easily defeated the fourth-seeded Japanese players 21-13, 21-12 in 35 minutes, reports Efe.

It was the eighth international badminton titles for the Indonesian pair in the tournaments sanctioned by Badminton World Federation (BWF) so far this year.

