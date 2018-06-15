Indonesian woman swallowed by giant python

Jakarta, June 16 (IANS) An Indonesian woman was found dead in the belly of an eight-metre python after the bloated snake was captured and killed near the place where she went missing while inspecting her corn plantation, police said on Saturday.

The body of 54-year-old Wa Tiba was found on Friday when the locals killed the swollen snake and dissected its stomach on the island of Muna, offshore of Sulawesi, the Jakarta Post reported.

Muna police chief Agung Ramos Paretongan Sinaga said the housewife disappeared on Thursday night after she went to inspect her plantation around one km away from her house.

Wa Tiba’s family became anxious as she did not return home even the next day. Her sister went looking for her at the plantation, only to find her footprints, a torch, slippers and a machete on the ground.

Another police official said that villagers found the giant serpent lying about 30 metres from Wa Tiba’s sandals and machete, adding she was swallowed head first and her body was found intact.

Giant pythons are commonly found in Indonesia and the Philippines. Though they have been known to attack small animals, attempts to eat people are rare.

In March 2017, a farmer was killed by a python in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island.

–IANS

soni/bg