Indore police inspector dies of Covid-19

Indore, April 19 (IANS) A police inspector in Indore is the latest victim of coronavirus which has ravaged the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh. Station Head Officer of Juni police station Devendra Kumar Chandravanshi died due to the virus on Saturday night.

Health officials said though Chandravanshi had tested positive but his last report came negative.

Harinarayanchari Mishra, the DIG of Indore range, told IANS, “Chandravanshi was suffering from Covid-19. But surprisingly his last report came negative. He was recovering well, but suddenly last night he fell ill again and died. “

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed anguish over the death. He tweeted: “In the war against coronavirus, a member of Indore police team Devendra Kumar sacrificed his life. I pay my homage to him. I and the whole state is standing with his family members in this hour of crisis.”

The chief minister announced a compensation of RS 50 lakh to the family members and a government job to his wife.

Former state Congress president Arun Yadav also condoled Devendra Chandravanshi’s death.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from 25 out of the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh so far. Indore is the worst affected by the pandemic, 49 new cases were found on Saturday taking the number of cases to 891 in the city.

