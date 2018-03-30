Indraprastha Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) State-run Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by 90 paise per kg and of domestic piped gas by Rs 1.15 per standard cubic metres (SCM) in Delhi, effective Monday, following the change in the rate of domestic natural gas prices payable to producers.

As part of the six-monthly official revision of rates, the domestic natural gas price has gone from April 1 up 6 per cent to $3.06 per million British thermal unit (mbtu).

IGL has also raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Re 1 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Prices of piped natural gas (PNG) to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been raised by Rs 1.20 per SCM.

“IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. at select outlets,” a statement said here.

“Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs 39.11 per kg in Delhi and Rs 45.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select CNG stations across the region.”

“The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost, as a result of the increase in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government and increase in various operational expenses since the last price revision,” it added.

–IANS

bc/vd