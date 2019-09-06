Infant dies in south Delhi after doorstep falls on her

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A two-year-old girl died after a portion of a wooden doorstep fell on her in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area, the police said on Wednesday.

The parents of the victim, identified as Deepa, work as labourers.

According to the police, the victim’s parents were working in a house where Deepa was playing with her sister. Suddenly a portion of a doorstep fell on her, resulting in her death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

–IANS

adv/arm