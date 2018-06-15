Infant kidnapped by persistent suitor, rescued within hours

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) A four-year-old boy was kidnapped by a man, who was persistently after his mother to marry him, in a bid to mount more pressure on her but the child was safely rescued within hours, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the woman lives separated from her husband.

Accused, Shiv Kumar, a labourer working in Kolkata, went to her house in Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi to wish Eid to the family, and ran away with the child to board a train to Kolkata, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

However, police, who were alerted, traced and arrested Shiv Kumar from Connaught Place here and rescued the baby, within six hours, the officer said.

The accused told police that he wanted to marry the child’s mother, who was not agreeing to it. “Therefore to mount pressure, he kidnapped her child,” the DCP added.

