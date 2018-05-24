Infiltration bid foiled, 4 militants killed in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) Four militants were killed in a gunfight with the Indian Army on the Line of Control (LoC) after an infiltration attempt from across the de facto border with Pakistan was foiled early on Saturday, officials said.

The operation, which is still in progress, was launched in north Kashmir border area of Tanghdar, around 120 km from here.

“Four terrorists killed while attempting to infiltrate early morning today,” a defence spokesperson said.

–IANS

sar/pgh/