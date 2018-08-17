Infiltration on despite Pakistan’s pledge to act against ‘inimical elements’

Srinagar/New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) A militant was killed in a gunfight with the Indian Army after an infiltration bid by a group of gunmen was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday – a day after the new Imran Khan-led government took over in Pakistan and three days after its Army promised to stop any cross-border incursion along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a Defence Ministry spokesperson, the border gunfight in north Kashmir’s Uri sector erupted after three to four militants were spotted infiltrating across the de facto border in Baramulla.

“The militant was killed in Kasturi Naar area in Uri sector,” said the spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia. The operation continued hours after the militant’s killing.

The gunfight came a day after three militants were killed on Saturday on the LoC in after a group of infiltrating militants was challenged by the Army in Tanghdar Sector in Kupwara district, also in north Kashmir.

Significantly, on Thursday, senior commanders of the India and Pakistan armies spoke after the two countries celebrated their independence days.

The Director General Military Operations (DGMO) level talks were held at the behest of Pakistan’s Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The Pakistani commander promised the his Army “would take prompt action against (any) move of inimical elements in proximity to the LoC and respond to information shared by the Indian side, thereby facilitating conduct of anti-terrorist operations”, an Indian Army statement said on August 16.

The assurance came after the Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan “emphatically stated that infiltration attempts by terrorists were a major cause of concern and informed the Pakistan (counterpart) that these activities have increased in the areas north of Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

“Pakistan must institute measures to prevent infiltration from the launch pads located on its side of the LoC,” the Army statement said.

But on Sunday, an Army source told IANS in Delhi that nothing had changed even as the Indian side would continue to strive for peace on the borders with Pakistan.

“The issue of infiltration attempts was highlighted (in the DGMO level talks). Tanghdar yesterday and Uri today. In talks, we are emphasising infiltration. The issue was and remains… We are foiling infiltration bid every day. Nothing has changed,” the source said.

The Pakistan commander was said to have expressed satisfaction on the measures being taken along the LoC by troops to maintain border peace and tranquility.

–IANS

sar/mr