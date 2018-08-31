Infiltrator killed on LoC: Army

Jammu, Sep 5 (IANS) The army on Wednesday said it has killed an infiltrator on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“One intruder on being challenged, opened fire and the army retaliated. The intruder was killed and the body was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police,” Defence Ministry sources said, adding that the incident occurred in the Kairi area of the LoC.

There was, however, no confirmation whether any weapon was recovered from the slain militant.

–IANS

