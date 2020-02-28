Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie cam launched for Rs 9,999

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings, on Friday launched its cheapest phone ‘Infinix S5 Pro’ with pop-up selfie camera for Rs 9,999.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, starting March 13 in forest green and violet colours.

“With the launch of S5Pro Infinix has yet again proved to be a distinguished brand that focuses on the current trends and addresses the demand of the people who desire technology to be democratized”, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said in a statement.

The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Display with a resolution 2220 x 1080 Pixels. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP AI camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a low-light sensor camera on the rear.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel pop-out selfie camera. It also supports video recording at a resolution of 1080p.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 custom skin on top and houese a 4,000mAh battery that draws power through a micro-USB port at up to 10W.

