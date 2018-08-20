Infinix’s first Android One smartphone in India

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Infinix, the online smartphone brand of China-based Transsion Holdings, on Thursday launched its first Android One smartphone NOTE 5 in India.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from August 31 in 3GB RAM+32 GB storage for Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM +64GB storage for Rs 11,999.

Google’s Android One is the unmodified Android operating system with a promise of improved security through frequent updates.

“Following the brand’s debut in India last year in 2017, Infinix’s momentum has continued to grow in the region due to its strong product portfolio,” Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile, said in a statement.

“We are taking a giant leap in our journey towards becoming a top e-commerce smartphone brand in India. With the launch of NOTE 5 — an Android One powered smartphone, we are confident that this will set new benchmarks,” he added.

The new Infinix NOTE 5 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 16MP AI selfie camera, 4500mAh battery coupled with 18W fast-charging.

The device comes with 12MP rear camera with dual LED flash and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Infinix NOTE 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P23 MT 6763 chipset based on 16 nanometer process which makes the device faster and power-efficient, the company claimed.

