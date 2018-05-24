InFocus Vision 3 PRO: Good battery but keep your options open (Tech Review)

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) US-based technology company InFocus has recently launched “Vision 3 PRO” to compete with smartphones in the crowded Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 segment in India.

Priced at Rs 10,999, “Vision 3 PRO” with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is an upgraded version of earlier device “Vision 3” that was priced under sub-Rs 7,000 category.

Let’s find out what “Vision 3 PRO” has to offer.

On the display front, keeping the “Full View” trend in mind, the device comes equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for a better and immersive viewing experience.

The 3.5mm headphone socket is positioned on the top, power and volume toggles on the right, a hybrid dual-SIM card slot on the left. The Micro-USB port is placed at the bottom between two grilles — the left one is a loudspeaker.

The display is bright with accurate colours under normal daylight conditions.

The device sports a dual-camera setup with 13MP+8MP at the rear, along with a LED Flash, while the selfie shooter sports a 13MP lens.

The camera app comes pre-loaded with features such as “Multi” which lets users take multiple photos and create a collage, “Bokeh” effect, “beauty” mode, “panorama” and “pro”.

After clicking a few pictures, the rear camera delivered decent output in both day and low-light conditions with enough details.

The device also comes with a camera feature called “dualfie” which allows users to simultaneously use the front and rear camera for photography enthusiasts. The company has named the unique feature “PIP” in the camera app.

On the battery front, the device that comes with 4,000mAh battery is good as it lasted more than a day and half on a single charge with a prolonged usage of the device that included 4G connectivity, gaming, frequent camera usage and video consumption.

Users can unlock the device with a fingerprint sensor at the back, along with the Face Unlock feature.

The device comes with 1.5GHz MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core processor and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a hybrid MicroSD card slot.

The phone runs the company’s custom Smile UX User Interface (UI) based on Android 7.0 Nougat Operating System (OS).

As compared to “Vision 3”, we found no lag while using the device.

What doesn’t work.

The back panel can be a little slippery.

The selfie shooter captures good selfies during day but could not deliver details in the low-light conditions.

The device also overheated a couple of times and the Face Unlock function may lag in low-light conditions.

Conclusion: With good battery backup, large display and more storage capacity, “Vision 3 PRO” is better than its predecessor. But if you are paying Rs 10,999 for a smartphone, keep your options open with brands in the similar price bracket such as “Redmi Note 5”, “Honor 9 Lite” and “Infinix Hot S3”.

