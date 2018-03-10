Informed Tillerson of Trump’s firing decision beforehand: White House

Washington, March 15 (IANS) The White House spokesperson Raj Shah has said the White House “did” inform Rex Tillerson of the decision of President Donald Trump to sack him beforehand.

Shah said Tillerson was informed earlier on last Friday. US Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein said on Tuesday that Tillerson “is unaware of the reason” for him being dismissed.

“I wouldn’t speculate on what Secretary Tillerson’s perspective was but I would just say he was informed of the president’s decision on Friday,” said Shah on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Republican senator Rand Paul said on Wednesday that he would oppose Trump’s nomination of Jina Haspel to replace Mike Pompeo, the current CIA chief, accusing her of having shown “joyful glee” during the torture of terrorism suspects.

“To really appoint the head cheerleader for waterboarding to be head of the CIA?” Paul told reporters on Capitol Hill. “I mean, how could you trust somebody who did that to be in charge of the CIA? To read of her glee during the waterboarding is just absolutely appalling.”

Paul also announced to try to block the nomination of Pompeo to succeed Tillerson.

Shah responded by saying that Pompeo, Trump’s new pick for Tillerson’s job, will “make a fabulous secretary of state. He’ll receive broad bipartisan support.”

Pompeo’s deputy and successor Jina Haspel reportedly has played a direct role in the CIA’s “extraordinary rendition program,” under which captured militants were handed to foreign governments and held at secret facilities, where they were tortured by agency personnel.

Asked about Haspel’s controversial history, Shah only said “her background will be evaluated like all people’s backgrounds are during the confirmation process.”

Trump on Tuesday announced Pompeo to replace Tillerson, and Haspel would lead the CIA team in the future.

–IANS

pgh/