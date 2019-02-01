Informer Reward Scheme for illegal sex determination tests in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) To improve child sex ratio and to keep a check on those involved in sex selective abortions, the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to reward as much as Rs 150,000 to informers.

The Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the Informer Reward scheme proposed by the Health Department, the government said in a statement.

The scheme will be under Pre Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC & PNDT), 1994 (for informer and decoy patient for informing about unregistered centre/machine and for sting/decoy operation), it said.

Under the scheme, a reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to a person for informing about the unregistered or registered centre/machine and any other violation of PC & PNDT Act after successful completion of the decoy operation.

An incentive/reward amount of Rs 150,000 to decoy pregnant lady (decoy customer) on the successful completion of the operation will be given.

The reward for the pregnant women or decoy patient will be given in two installments.

The first installment of Rs 50,000 will be given after successful completion of the operation and the second installment of Rs 100,000 will be given after deposing submission of statement in the court, it said.

“Rs 50,000 will be given to decoy patient in the event of unsuccessful decoy operation, to compensate the decoy patient for her efforts, time and for the overall success of scheme. However, the informer shall not be compensated in any form in case unsuccessful decoy operation,” the government said.

The scheme aims to improve the child sex ratio by ensuring punitive action against those involved in activities directly or indirectly related to sex selective abortions/conceptions, including illicit use of technology under the purview of PC & PNDT Act.

“It is also approved to create the awareness and to rope in the members of the civil society for this cause and to effectively stop the misuse of PC & PNDT,” it said.

–IANS

nks/pg/mr