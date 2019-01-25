Infosys arm to revive lake in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Global software major Infosys’ philanthropic arm on Thursday said that it will restore the Panchakalyani lake in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

“The Foundation will restore the lake by cleaning the tank, removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring structural and chemical conservation of Panchakalyani and a nearby tank called Ganeshan Honda, reconnecting the existing canals and building a compound wall,” the city-based Infosys Foundation said in a statement here.

Panchakalyani, about 140 km from here, is said to be one of the largest ancient lakes of Melukote town, which has several water bodies situated on a hill top through which rain water has been harvested for consumption and irrigation for decades.

“The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the lake and bring back the balance in the natural ecosystem of Melukote,” Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said in the statement.

By preserving the lakes of Melukote, a town patronized by the empires of Hoysala, Vijayanagara and the Wodeyars of erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore, the heritage structures and legacy are also protected, Murty said.

–IANS

bha/ksk/mr