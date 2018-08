Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M.D. Ranganath has resigned from the executive post, the IT major said on Saturday.

“The Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Ranganath as the CFO and key managerial personnel. He will continue in the post till November 16. The Board will search for the next CFO,” said the city-based software firm in a statement here.

–IANS

